Advertisement

Extreme Heat & Severe Weather Threat

Keep An Eye To The Sky
Record Heat
Record Heat(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY IN PLACE WEDNESDAY, MONDAY, & TUESDAY

Extremely hot temperatures continue through the middle of the week. After record setting highs on Tuesday, we don’t cool off much during the night. Overnight lows dip into the lower 70s with high humidity levels. Clouds will be on the increase with some breezy winds as storms to the west die out along the Mississippi. There is a small chance of a shower in those areas.

Otherwise, expect some early clouds Wednesday, followed by a return to mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening. This will trigger a line of showers and storms with severe weather looking more and more likely during this time frame. All types of severe weather remain possible. These should exit the area Wednesday night.

The end of the week Thursday and Friday will be much nicer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. There will be a modest drop in humidity too. Father’s Day weekend looks decent, although temperatures will start to climb by the end. There will be a few more clouds, but at this point we will keep the forecast dry.

Another string of hot temperatures returns early next week with highs back to the lower 90s and heat index values around 100. While the forecast is dry for now, we will keep an eye on storm potential moving in from the west.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

Hot and humid conditions for both today and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT DAY - Heat and Humidity Settling In
3 Alert Days issued for hot and stormy weather
Active pattern ahead: storm chances and intense heat
Three First Alert Weather Days. Strong storms and high heat are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
First Alert Days
First Alert Days Ahead