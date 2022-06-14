Extreme Heat & Severe Weather Threat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY IN PLACE WEDNESDAY, MONDAY, & TUESDAY

Extremely hot temperatures continue through the middle of the week. After record setting highs on Tuesday, we don’t cool off much during the night. Overnight lows dip into the lower 70s with high humidity levels. Clouds will be on the increase with some breezy winds as storms to the west die out along the Mississippi. There is a small chance of a shower in those areas.

Otherwise, expect some early clouds Wednesday, followed by a return to mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening. This will trigger a line of showers and storms with severe weather looking more and more likely during this time frame. All types of severe weather remain possible. These should exit the area Wednesday night.

The end of the week Thursday and Friday will be much nicer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. There will be a modest drop in humidity too. Father’s Day weekend looks decent, although temperatures will start to climb by the end. There will be a few more clouds, but at this point we will keep the forecast dry.

Another string of hot temperatures returns early next week with highs back to the lower 90s and heat index values around 100. While the forecast is dry for now, we will keep an eye on storm potential moving in from the west.

