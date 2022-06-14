Advertisement

Fallen tree, power lines cause smoke in home’s basement

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large tree laying across East Johnson St. that had taken...
Upon arrival, firefighters found a large tree laying across East Johnson St. that had taken down multiple power lines.(WSAZ)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched Monday afternoon to a home on Madison’s east side for a possible structure fire and the smell of something burning.

Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Johnson St. around 3 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large tree laying across East Johnson St. that had taken down multiple power lines.

When firefighters entered the home, they found light smoke in the basement, according to MFD.

No fire was found in the home, but MFD suspects that the smoke was the result of melted insulation on a ground wire in the electrical panel.

Because of the hazards near the house, MFD said fire crews remained on scene until an electrician could verify the findings.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

Keep your pets safe in extreme heat
Keep your pets safe in extreme heat
Massive tree fell on our garage, kitchen, bedroom, all the way from front to back of the house,...
BBB: Watch out for scammers chasing storm damage
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Red Cross, multiple counties offer places to stay cool as heat indices push past 100°
Over 250 separate outage incident left 5,100+ in the dark Tuesday morning.
MGE: Customers could be without power until Tuesday night
(File)
Middleton man accused of pointing loaded gun at Dane Co. bar patron