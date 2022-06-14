Fallen tree, power lines cause smoke in home’s basement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched Monday afternoon to a home on Madison’s east side for a possible structure fire and the smell of something burning.

Crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Johnson St. around 3 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large tree laying across East Johnson St. that had taken down multiple power lines.

When firefighters entered the home, they found light smoke in the basement, according to MFD.

No fire was found in the home, but MFD suspects that the smoke was the result of melted insulation on a ground wire in the electrical panel.

Because of the hazards near the house, MFD said fire crews remained on scene until an electrician could verify the findings.

