FIRST ALERT DAY - Heat and Humidity Settling In

Heat indices will rise to above 100 degrees today
Hot and humid conditions for both today and Wednesday.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Excessive heat and humidity
  • FIRST ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY - Excessive heat and humidity plus strong to severe thunderstorms
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive heat and humidity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will settle in for both today and Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected during this period. High temperatures today will reach the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values will be in excess of 100 degrees this afternoon. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the excessive heat. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the lower and middle 70s keeping heat issues around. The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory which will be in effect from 11:00 am today until 8:00 pm Wednesday.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.65°Sunny0%
9 a.m.82°Sunny0%
12 p.m.90°Sunny0%
3 p.m.95°Sunny0%
6 p.m.92°Sunny0%

Wednesday will be another First Alert Day as a combination of high heat and storms is expected. We will likely climb to the lower 90s with heat index values pushing 100 during the afternoon. A cold front moves in during evening with the potential of a line of strong and severe storms. The latest models are indicating the storms will move through around midnight.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

By Monday, a third First Alert Weather day will be in effect as more heat and humidity will be in place.

