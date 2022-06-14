Advertisement

Severe Weather Likely Into Tonight

Keep An Eye To The Sky
Severe Weather Threat
Severe Weather Threat(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Severe Weather Likely This Evening
  • All Types Of Severe Weather a Concern
  • Have a Severe Weather Plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place as we head into Saturday evening and night. A warm front is moving northward through southern Wisconsin. This has allowed temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values into the 100s. The heat and humidity will fuel showers and storms along a cold front as we move into this evening. A Level 3 out of 5 severe threat remains in place which means numerous severe storms are likely into Saturday night.

All types of severe weather remain on the table including damaging winds, large hail, flooding rainfall, and tornadoes. Now is the time to prepare for the potential of severe weather and have a plan of action should you need to put it in place.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Storms will push out late tonight with decreasing clouds as we head into Sunday. This will begin a nice stretch of weather into early this week with lower humidity and temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday into Wednesday with some scattered showers and storms. Another stretch of nice weather returns for the end of next week into the weekend.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison found as the best place to live in the U.S., according to Livability
The Madison Police Dept. responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Vahlen St., on...
18-year-old killed in Madison shooting
Two people cut-off and robbed on Dane Co. exit ramp
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

Latest News

Strong storms likely this evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY - SATURDAY
Strong and severe storms are expected late Saturday afternoon and throughout the evening.
ALERT DAY - Strong storms expected Saturday
Friday Extended Forecast
Alert Day - Strong storms likely late Saturday
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SATURDAY