Severe Weather Likely Into Tonight

Key Takeaways

Severe Weather Likely This Evening

All Types Of Severe Weather a Concern

Have a Severe Weather Plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place as we head into Saturday evening and night. A warm front is moving northward through southern Wisconsin. This has allowed temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values into the 100s. The heat and humidity will fuel showers and storms along a cold front as we move into this evening. A Level 3 out of 5 severe threat remains in place which means numerous severe storms are likely into Saturday night.

All types of severe weather remain on the table including damaging winds, large hail, flooding rainfall, and tornadoes. Now is the time to prepare for the potential of severe weather and have a plan of action should you need to put it in place.

Storms will push out late tonight with decreasing clouds as we head into Sunday. This will begin a nice stretch of weather into early this week with lower humidity and temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday into Wednesday with some scattered showers and storms. Another stretch of nice weather returns for the end of next week into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.