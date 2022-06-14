Advertisement

Gilda’s Club to host Backyard BBQ benefit event

By Leigh Mills
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts believe 36,000 people in Wisconsin will be newly diagnosed with cancer in 2022. One group working hard to make sure no one faces cancer alone is called Gilda’s Club.

Gilda’s Club Executive Director and CEO Lannia Stenz sat down with NBC15′s Leigh Mills Tuesday to talk about what the organization has been doing recently and what the biggest needs are right now in supporting local families.

Gilda’s Club is also hosting an event on Thursday night in the Clubhouse Backyard. For more information on the event or what Gilda’s Club does, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

Keep your pets safe in extreme heat
Keep your pets safe in extreme heat
Massive tree fell on our garage, kitchen, bedroom, all the way from front to back of the house,...
BBB: Watch out for scammers chasing storm damage
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Red Cross, multiple counties offer places to stay cool as heat indices push past 100°
Over 250 separate outage incident left 5,100+ in the dark Tuesday morning.
MGE: Customers could be without power until Tuesday night
(File)
Middleton man accused of pointing loaded gun at Dane Co. bar patron