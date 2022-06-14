How to support Wisconsin farmers for National Dairy Month!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June is National Dairy Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate by supporting local Wisconsin farmers.

Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, visited the NBC 15 station Tuesday to share the importance of National Dairy Month in the state, what makes dairy products good for us and some ways to enjoy dairy products this June.

You can support your local dairy farmers by always looking for products that carry the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese or Proudly Wisconsin Dairy badges.

To find a list of local dairy breakfasts or other National Dairy Month events in your community, visit the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website.

