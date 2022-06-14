Advertisement

Janesville ATM robbed overnight; truck located

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department recovered the truck used to rob an ATM early Tuesday morning; however, investigators are still looking to track down the two suspects.

According to the police department, the two individuals gained access to an ATM that is located at a Blackhawk Credit Union branch, in the 3000 block of Deerfield Drive, shortly before 4 a.m. and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The truck used in the theft was located just a couple blocks away, near a trailhead off Deerfield Drive that is close to the Home Depot, the police department reported. Investigators were able to collect evidence from the truck as well as at the scene.

JPD’s detective and ID bureaus are processing the truck and going through the evidence as they investigate the case, the police department added.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call JPD at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608758-3636.

