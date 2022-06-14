Advertisement

Jewelry, gold coins among items allegedly stolen from Dodgeville home

Ducat Austrian Coins from 1915
Ducat Austrian Coins from 1915(Dodgeville Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a suspect or suspects who allegedly stole money, jewelry and gold coins last month from a Dodgeville home.

Dodgeville Police Department officers’ investigation reveals that the alleged burglar or burglars broke into the home around 9:55 p.m. on May 24.

Police stated that a vehicle of interest has also been identified and described it as either a white 1994 or 1995 Saturn SL2.

Included in the items stolen were four Ducat Austrian Coins from 1915, some of which have a hole in the center and others do not.

According to Chards, a coin and bullion dealer based in the United Kingdom, the coins are valued at around $250 each. A ducat is produced in high purity gold at 23.75 carats, which Chards stated makes them among the highest purity gold coins ever issued for circulation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Dodgeville Police Department at 608-935-3238.

