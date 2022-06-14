Advertisement

Madison man’s “dream home” destroyed in storm

Many dealt with trees down today from those powerful winds. Especially, one man on the east side whose house is underneath a giant tree.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience.

Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered papers to the home he says he dreamed of owning and later purchased, living there for 24 years. Now, a storm has displaced him out of the house he loves so very much.

“I delivered newspapers to my house when I was a kid, it’s my dream house,” said McDonald.

But it could have been even worse for McDonald. The Madison man describes being home at the time of the storm when a tree came down on top of him and getting out of the house without injury.

“I was in my living room, sitting on my couch, watching television, then, all of a sudden I heard, sounded like a train coming by my house, just vroom, so I got up to look out my back door, and right when I stood up, all of a sudden the tree must have hit my house,” said McDonald. “And everything came down, all around me.”

He says he quickly collected himself, pushing his way through the debris in his front yard to get out of the house.

“I would have liked to have seen my face coming out of the house,” said McDonald.

He says the gas and water have since been shut off, and he is waiting to hear from his insurance on his beloved dream home. For now, McDonald says he will stay nearby with his mother, but plenty of neighbors and friends are offering their help.

“All my neighbors have walked up and said if I needed anything, they’ve all been very nice,” said McDonald.

