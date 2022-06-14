Madison suspect retrieved knife from neighbor’s home during argument

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A verbal argument late Monday night on Madison’s west side escalated to the point one of the individuals left the apartment and returned with a knife, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The knife had come from a neighbor’s home, the MPD report indicated. It stated the 29-year-old suspect was arguing with someone he knew when he went to the neighbor’s apartment to get the weapon. The report did not indicate if the neighbor provided the knife or how it was obtained.

When the suspect returned to the apartment bearing the blade, the other individual dialed 911. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the home, in the 4600 block of Atticus Way. Along with a sergeant, they took the man into custody.

He has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, and a probation violation. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or to submit a tip to Madison Area Crimestoppers, where they can be made anonymously.

