Advertisement

Madison suspect retrieved knife from neighbor’s home during argument

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A verbal argument late Monday night on Madison’s west side escalated to the point one of the individuals left the apartment and returned with a knife, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The knife had come from a neighbor’s home, the MPD report indicated. It stated the 29-year-old suspect was arguing with someone he knew when he went to the neighbor’s apartment to get the weapon. The report did not indicate if the neighbor provided the knife or how it was obtained.

When the suspect returned to the apartment bearing the blade, the other individual dialed 911. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the home, in the 4600 block of Atticus Way. Along with a sergeant, they took the man into custody.

He has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct while armed, felony bail jumping, and a probation violation. The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or to submit a tip to Madison Area Crimestoppers, where they can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: 250 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity into early Tuesday
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Janesville Police
Janesville ATM robbed overnight; truck located
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Red Cross to offer places to stay cool as heat indices push past 100°
Hot and humid conditions for both today and Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT DAY - Heat and Humidity Settling In
Small town Wisconsin celebrates birthplace of National Flag Day