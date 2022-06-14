Advertisement

Man with sword arrested on Madison’s east side

No injuries were sustained during the incident
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested after threatening someone with a sword Monday night.

According to a police report, they received a call about a man threatening someone with a sword at 3650 Milwaukee Street around 9 p.m.

Madison Police said the suspect, 48-year-old Howard Spacejoy Smith was looking for someone. Once he found the victim, he threatened to hurt him with the sword. However, no one was injured.

Smith was arrested and taken into custody near the wooded area by the Amazon Distribution Center.

Smith faces charges of disorderly conduct while armed and bail jumping.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com

