MGE: Customers could be without power until Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews shared an update Tuesday morning as crews worked through the night to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses.

After Monday’s storms toppled trees and power lines, over 5,100 customers woke up in the dark on Tuesday. The utility company warned that due to the high volume of incidents some customers may still be without power into Tuesday evening. MGE says crews are responding to over 250 separate outage incidents.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, MGE restored service to about 16,000 customers, or 75% of the customers impacted. At one point on Monday evening, the utility reported the storms caused approximately 230 separate outages across the region. The scores of outages knocked out power for about 21,000 of its customers.

Over 5,000 MG&E customers are still in the dark this morning after Monday storms knocked out power across Dane County. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/uHY3yKYY0n — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) June 14, 2022

According to the update, mutual assistance crews from around the area will join MGE crews starting daybreak on Tuesday as part of restoration efforts.

With dangerously hot temperatures expected on Tuesday, there are some cooling centers were those affected can seek relief from the heat.

MGE is also warning people to stay clear of damaged areas and never approach a downed power line. If you see a downed line, you can notify MGE by calling 608-252-7111.

If you need to report an outage, and have not already done so, you can call 608-252-7111.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.