Middleton man accused of pointing loaded gun at Dane Co. bar patron

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man who allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a patron of a Dane County bar was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The McFarland Police Department stated its officers initially responded to an outdoor disturbance between two women and a man around 2:20 a.m. to Byrne’s McFarland Tavern on the 5900 block of Exchange Street.

The bartender told authorities that another man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man allegedly involved in the disturbance who was trying to intervene.

Police recovered a loaded gun at the scene. No one was injured.

Officials took the 28-year-old man to the Dane County Jail. He is accused of being armed while intoxicated, pointing a gun at a person and second-degree reckless endangering safety.

