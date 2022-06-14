Advertisement

Officials searching for 61-year-old Lincoln Co. man missing since November

David Lee Strahota, 61, of Tomahawk was last seen on November 17, 2021, when he told friends he was going hunting.
David Lee Strahota, 61, of Tomahawk was last seen on November 17, 2021, when he told friends he was going hunting.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are searching for a 61-year-old northern Wisconsin man who went missing in November after telling friends that he was going hunting “down south.”

David Strahota has been missing since Nov. 17, 2021, from Tomahawk in Lincoln County, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network alert states. The agency explained that he asked a friend to watch his animals while he was hunting for a few weeks.

Strahota said he would be going south, which Wisconsin Crime Alert Network believes was possibly the Fox Valley area, southern Wisconsin or northern Illinois. He was also not clear about if he would be accompanied by anyone on the trip, the alert notes.

Strahota is described as 5′4″ tall and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Friends of Strahota told Wisconsin officials that it is not normal for him to be gone for such a long period of time and his vehicle was left at his residence.

The alert noted that Strahota has health issues.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272.

