Pavement buckle blocks all lanes of US 51 northbound near DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are shut down Tuesday afternoon on US 51 northbound near DeForest after a pavement buckle, officials say.

The report of a pavement buckle was indicated around 4:40 p.m. on US 51 northbound at WIS 19, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert.

All vehicles at that off-ramp can be seen exiting the roadway on WisDOT’s traffic camera.

The Deforest Police Department is responding to the pavement buckle and closures are expected to last for two hours.

Pavement buckles occur when roads are so hot that it causes it to split or break down from the temperature change.

WisDOT also reported another pavement buckle around 3:30 p.m. in Sauk County. All eastbound lanes are blocked on US 12 eastbound at Ski Hi Road near Baraboo. This buckle was cleared by 6 p.m., officials stated in an update.

