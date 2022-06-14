Advertisement

Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars

Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was...
Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was hit by a truck.(steverts via canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas are investigating an incident where a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the early morning commute was hit by a car.

KVVU reports a man was on a sidewalk Tuesday morning throwing rocks at vehicles in traffic.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a rock hit and broke a window on a Ford pickup truck. Shortly after, a dark-colored Dodge truck drove onto the sidewalk and struck the rock thrower before driving away.

Gordon said the man accused of throwing rocks was taken to a hospital with complaints of chest pain. The driver of the Dodge remained outstanding immediately following the incident.

