Red Cross to offer places to stay cool as heat indices push past 100°

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Triple-digit heat indices loom over the next two days, spurring their own First Alert Day warnings from the NBC15 News weather team – just a day after a separate one alerted southern Wisconsin to the storms that knocked out power for thousands.

With many people in the Madison area left without electricity and many more without air conditioning in their homes, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin is stepping up to help them stay safe and cool. Late Monday night, the agency opened a temporary shelter, designed to offer a place to go to beat the heat that also has food, water, and other essentials.

That first cooling off point is at Madison College, in the 1700 block of Wright Street. Then, at 10 a.m. the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center will welcome those who need a place to go. It will be open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the agency said in a Facebook post. As a statewide chapter, the agency is also establishing other shelters from the heat and outages in other locations across Wisconsin, it added.

Sunshine will dominate the next two days, pushing temperatures into the mid to high 90s, NBC15 News’ Charlie Shortino predicts. Toss in the humidity and it will feel more like its over 100 degrees out there. The National Weather Service has issued its own heat warning Tuesday, spanning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When the sun starts setting, those temperatures will start falling, but not as much as many people would expect. They will stay in the lower to middle 70s which will, in turn, mean they will not have to go far upwards to start getting dangerous again. On top of that, the cooler evening weather could stir up more storms overnight, going into Wednesday.

After that, calmer weather moves in. While it will still be sunny, highs will be closer to normal for this time of year – in the 80s.

