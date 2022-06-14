Advertisement

Residents, two dogs displaced after fire to north Madison home’s garage

Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke damage, said Madison fire officials.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a north Madison home and two dogs were displaced Monday night after fire tore through the building’s garage, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters deployed to the scene just before 7:40 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the fire on the 4500 block of Sherman Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke blowing out from the garage eaves. The homeowner told crews that everyone inside had evacuated.

MFD firefighters extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes and Madison Gas & Electric secured utility services to the building.

The garage received “heavy damage,” according to MFD. There was also damage in the home and attic from fire that had spread there.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates it caused around $70,000 in damage to the garage.

