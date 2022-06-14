Residents, two dogs displaced after fire to north Madison home’s garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a north Madison home and two dogs were displaced Monday night after fire tore through the building’s garage, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters deployed to the scene just before 7:40 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing the fire on the 4500 block of Sherman Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke blowing out from the garage eaves. The homeowner told crews that everyone inside had evacuated.

MFD firefighters extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes and Madison Gas & Electric secured utility services to the building.

The garage received “heavy damage,” according to MFD. There was also damage in the home and attic from fire that had spread there.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates it caused around $70,000 in damage to the garage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.