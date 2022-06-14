Strong winds tear roof off Madison apartment complex, displaces 45 residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 45 people are displaced after the severe storm Monday afternoon tore a roof off of an East Side Madison apartment building.

It happened in seconds. Residents inside and outside the building were enjoying what seemed to be a normal day until suddenly, it wasn’t.

Truax Park Apartments, Community Development Authority housing lost a part of its gable roof during the storm. The apartment building was initially designed with just a concrete roof, but a wooden gable roof was later installed to help with drainage.

Apartment tenant Kristin Balousek didn’t even have time to get back inside before the damage struck. She says she was just on her porch. Another resident, Lonnie Bibbs was inside, watching the Simpsons when a sudden loud boom alerted him to the roof destruction.

A roof blew off 250 yards away from the apartment it was on (WMTV)

“Shingles were flying, " according to Balousek, “A big chunk of roof flew and there were two cars squished from the roof.”

“I was watching the Simpsons on television. Laughing at Bart and Homer. Then boom!” Bibbs said.

His first thought went to his son, who was taking a nap.

“First I was going to go to sleep because I was tired. I open my door and like two seconds later I see glass come down. Glass hit my feet and I’m panicked. I’m flabbergasted - I think it’s a dream!” said Bibbs Jr.

Trees and wreckage were strewn about - insulation making it look like a snowstorm in June. The aftermath of the strong winds left Lonnie Jr.’s bedroom a wreck.

“All of the sudden we heard a big old explosion and his bedroom window was blown out!” Bibbs said.

Bibbs was grateful it was only his son’s stuffed animal caught underneath the glass.

Lonnie Bibb Jr.'s stuffed animal was caught under glass in the aftermath of the severe storm Monday afternoon (WMTV)

“I was gonna go to sleep. My feet was laying the way the window came down,” said Bibbs Jr.

Madison Fire and Police Department, as well as the Dane County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross were on the scene, helping the displaced residents find shelter for the night.

Madison Gas and Electric crews are working to fix gas and electric for the residents of the building, as well as approximately 21,000 others who are currently without power.

Dane County, along with Madison College and the American Rd Cross are opening a cooling shelter for victims of the storms tonight. The shelter will be located at Madison College, on 1701 Wright St. In addition, the County will be opening the Dane County Coliseum as a cooling center during the day June 14 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Madison Metro will provide free rides to and from either of these cooling centers.

