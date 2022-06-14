Sun Prairie PD take armed person into custody after standoff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police Department officers took an armed suspect into custody earlier Friday after the individual was allegedly in a dispute with another person in their vehicle.

Police report that they were called around 4:15 p.m. to the area of Providence Street for someone who was armed with a rifle and in an argument with a significant other in a parked vehicle.

Officers were able to speak with the suspect and take them into custody after a standoff, the police department explained.

That person will face charges to this incident and was taken to the Dane County Public Safety Building.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The police department blocked off the area of Providence Drive and Triumph Drive for several hours during the incident, asking the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.