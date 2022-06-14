Advertisement

Sun Prairie PD take armed person into custody after standoff

(None)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police Department officers took an armed suspect into custody earlier Friday after the individual was allegedly in a dispute with another person in their vehicle.

Police report that they were called around 4:15 p.m. to the area of Providence Street for someone who was armed with a rifle and in an argument with a significant other in a parked vehicle.

Officers were able to speak with the suspect and take them into custody after a standoff, the police department explained.

That person will face charges to this incident and was taken to the Dane County Public Safety Building.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The police department blocked off the area of Providence Drive and Triumph Drive for several hours during the incident, asking the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

ONE MAN ON THE EAST SIDE WHOSE HOUSE IS UNDERNEATH A GIANT TREE.
east side home damage
Gift Card Scam
Gift Card Scam
Shards of a roof fall onto vehicles parked along Wright St., in Madison, on Monday, June 13,...
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: 230 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity
Joe Parisi VOSOT
MG&E: 230 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity