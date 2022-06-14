Advertisement

Team USA falls to Canada in U18 women’s hockey world championship

The IIHF U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship was held at La Bahn Arena in Madison.
Sydney Morrow and Maggie Scannell practice for the 2022 U.S. U18 Women's World Hockey...
Sydney Morrow and Maggie Scannell practice for the 2022 U.S. U18 Women's World Hockey Championships Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Nearly one-third of the players on the U.S. women's hockey team competing in this week’s under-18 World Championships are training at programs outside their home states. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United States women’s under 18 ice hockey team came up short in their quest to win their seventh world championship in the past eight years, dropping the gold medal game to Canada 3-2.

In the first period Alexia Aubin tips in Ava Murphy’s shot to score a power play goal to put Canada on the board 1-0.

In the second period Murphy would come up big again for Team Canada with a slap shot to the back of the net to push Canada’s lead to 2-0. A minute later Jocelyn Amos buries a rebound to make it 3-0 and the United States would need to respond.

Near the end of the second period, Finley McCarthy would step up for the U.S. and score a power play goal, her second of the tournament to put the United States on the board 3-1.

Seven seconds later Claire Enright lights the lamp for the U.S. to make it 3-2 headed into the third period.

“I’m feeling electric it’s a big momentum change in the game,” Enright said.

Canada would hold the U.S. off in the third period to secure the victory and win the U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship.

This was the 13th time in the past 14 years that the final game of the season came down to the U.S. and Canada. The last time these two teams met was on June 9 in the final preliminary round game where the U.S. shutout Canada 7-0.

The U.S. punched their ticket to the gold medal game when Grace Dwyer scored a game-winning goal to defeat Sweden 3-2 in the semifinals.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12)...
Reports: Allen Lazard signs restricted tender contract
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second...
Badgers Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate head coach
The U.S. U18 women's ice hockey team celebrate during a semi-final win against Finland. They...
U.S. U18 women’s hockey plays for world championship in Madison
Thongchai Jaidee, of Thailand, watches his tee shot on the par three third hole during the...
Thongchai Jaidee wins in Wisconsin, first Champ Thai winner