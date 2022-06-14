Team USA falls to Canada in U18 women’s hockey world championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The United States women’s under 18 ice hockey team came up short in their quest to win their seventh world championship in the past eight years, dropping the gold medal game to Canada 3-2.

In the first period Alexia Aubin tips in Ava Murphy’s shot to score a power play goal to put Canada on the board 1-0.

In the second period Murphy would come up big again for Team Canada with a slap shot to the back of the net to push Canada’s lead to 2-0. A minute later Jocelyn Amos buries a rebound to make it 3-0 and the United States would need to respond.

Near the end of the second period, Finley McCarthy would step up for the U.S. and score a power play goal, her second of the tournament to put the United States on the board 3-1.

Seven seconds later Claire Enright lights the lamp for the U.S. to make it 3-2 headed into the third period.

“I’m feeling electric it’s a big momentum change in the game,” Enright said.

Canada would hold the U.S. off in the third period to secure the victory and win the U18 Women’s Hockey World Championship.

This was the 13th time in the past 14 years that the final game of the season came down to the U.S. and Canada. The last time these two teams met was on June 9 in the final preliminary round game where the U.S. shutout Canada 7-0.

The U.S. punched their ticket to the gold medal game when Grace Dwyer scored a game-winning goal to defeat Sweden 3-2 in the semifinals.

