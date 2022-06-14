Advertisement

Under heat warning, thousands still without power in storm’s aftermath

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Extreme heat matched with power outages are causing some Madison residents to worry about what’s next.

Madison Gas & Electric reported Tuesday afternoon nearly 4 thousand people are still without power. The utility said while many customers can expect to have lights back on by the evening, it also expects some outages to last until Wednesday.

Lights have not turned back on for Josh and Alyssa Lyberg in the Hill Farms neighborhood.

“Luckily we didn’t see any sparking or anything but, I mean, it’s dangerous. That’s exceedingly dangerous,” Josh said, pointing to exposed wires in his backyard.

Without power, he planned to go to the library for his remote job.

“We’re dead in the water,” Alyssa said.

The power was only half of their problems, as heat index values topped 100 degrees Tuesday.

“You don’t realize how much you depend on it until you say things like, ‘It’s going to be hot tomorrow, but the AC will be out, so we can plug in a fan, but we can’t plug in a fan either,’” Alyssa said.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an extreme heat warning and encouraged those without power to seek cooling centers around the area.

While the first utility crews surveyed the Lyberg’s home in the morning, urgency for a complete fix remained high.

“That is the worry the next couple days,” Josh said, “if this isn’t taken care of today... Today’s going to be hot, let alone the next two days.”

