WIAA State Baseball: Milton tops Arrowhead in State Quarterfinals
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton baseball is headed to the State Semifinals after defeating Arrowhead 8-5 in the WIAA D1 Baseball State Quarterfinals.
Owen Holcomb opens up scoring for Milton with a 2 RBI triple to put the Red Hawks ahead 3-0 in the second.
In the third Milton adds to their lead, Jordan Bundy with an RBI single and after the third it’s 6-0 Milton.
Arrowhead sparks a rally in the fourth to keep themselves in the game, Mason McKellar would hit a two-run homerun and Arrowhead would trail 6-3 through four.
Milton would answer back in the fifth, Jack Champion with a long ball of his own to score two and Red Hawks pull ahead 8-3.
A Champion throwing error and RBI single in the 6th would get Arrowhead back within striking distance at 8-5 but Milton holds on to get the win.
