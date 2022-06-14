WIAA State Baseball: Sun Prairie knocked out by Bay Port

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Top-seeded Sun Prairie fell short in their quest to defend their state title when Bay Port defeated the Cardinals in the WIAA D1 Quarterfinals 4-2.

#8 Bay Port knocked off defending-champion Sun Prairie to advance to the D1 State Semifinals! #wiaabase pic.twitter.com/uScMkvaQmk — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 14, 2022

The Cardinals would strike first, Jackson Hunley scoring their first run on a double steal in the first inning.

Pirates would answer back, Connor LaBar would have an RBI double to tie it up at 1-1.

Hunley would score again on a wild pitch in the seventh but Cardinals would come up short in the opening round of the tournament 4-2.

