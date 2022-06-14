Advertisement

WIAA State Baseball: Sun Prairie knocked out by Bay Port

(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Top-seeded Sun Prairie fell short in their quest to defend their state title when Bay Port defeated the Cardinals in the WIAA D1 Quarterfinals 4-2.

The Cardinals would strike first, Jackson Hunley scoring their first run on a double steal in the first inning.

Pirates would answer back, Connor LaBar would have an RBI double to tie it up at 1-1.

Hunley would score again on a wild pitch in the seventh but Cardinals would come up short in the opening round of the tournament 4-2.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

Wisconsin's Julia Orzol (22) spikes the ball towards Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) and Lauren...
Badger volleyball announces 2022 schedule
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
American Family Field hosting Wisconsin men’s/women’s basketball doubleheader
Sydney Morrow and Maggie Scannell practice for the 2022 U.S. U18 Women's World Hockey...
Team USA falls to Canada in U18 women’s hockey world championship
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12)...
Reports: Allen Lazard signs restricted tender contract