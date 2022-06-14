WIAA State Baseball: Sun Prairie knocked out by Bay Port
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Top-seeded Sun Prairie fell short in their quest to defend their state title when Bay Port defeated the Cardinals in the WIAA D1 Quarterfinals 4-2.
The Cardinals would strike first, Jackson Hunley scoring their first run on a double steal in the first inning.
Pirates would answer back, Connor LaBar would have an RBI double to tie it up at 1-1.
Hunley would score again on a wild pitch in the seventh but Cardinals would come up short in the opening round of the tournament 4-2.
