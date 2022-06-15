Advertisement

Adopt a Dairy Cow campaign donations provide nutritious milk to those in need

The Adopt a Dairy Cow campaign is off to a successful start!
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adopt a Dairy Cow campaign is off to a successful start!

NBC15 is teaming up with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus to get milk to families in need.

We have already reached hit our match fund goal of $30,000, thanks to your donations. Once those are combined with the match from the Werndli Charitable Fund and Alliant Energy, it means over $65,000 has been raised. But we aren’t done yet- we have set a new goal of $75,000.

The Adopt a Dairy Cow program started in 2015 to provide people in southwestern Wisconsin with milk.

To ensure everyone facing hunger would have one glass of milk per day for a year, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will need to provide nearly 2.9 million gallons of milk.

You can donate here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of...
Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat
Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat
Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Her role in the conspiracy involved receiving numerous packages of methamphetamine through the...
Sauk County woman sentenced for role in methamphetamine conspiracy