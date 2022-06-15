Adopt a Dairy Cow campaign donations provide nutritious milk to those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adopt a Dairy Cow campaign is off to a successful start!

NBC15 is teaming up with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus to get milk to families in need.

We have already reached hit our match fund goal of $30,000, thanks to your donations. Once those are combined with the match from the Werndli Charitable Fund and Alliant Energy, it means over $65,000 has been raised. But we aren’t done yet- we have set a new goal of $75,000.

The Adopt a Dairy Cow program started in 2015 to provide people in southwestern Wisconsin with milk.

To ensure everyone facing hunger would have one glass of milk per day for a year, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will need to provide nearly 2.9 million gallons of milk.

