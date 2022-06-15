Armed robbers entered Beloit home through unlocked door

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is still searching for two suspects who broke into a home early Saturday morning and demanded items from the people who lived there.

BPD reported the two men got into the home, in the 800 block of Sherwood Drive, shortly before 2 a.m. through an unlocked door.

Confronting the occupants while armed with handguns, the suspects demanded cash and property from them, BPD continued. Its statement did not indicate what was taken.

When they fled, the men reportedly took off on foot heading north.

The suspects were described as Black men with thin builds, who are likely in their early 20s. They were wearing all black clothing and facemasks at the time.

Anyone with information on the robber is asked to call the Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online on the Crime Stoppers website.

