Children’s Wisconsin ranked among best children’s hospitals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and as #1 in Wisconsin in a report released Tuesday.

As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.

“At Children’s Wisconsin, we have built one of the most prestigious pediatric hospitals in the country and continue to provide an unmatched depth and breadth of care in our state,” Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin, said. “We could not do what we do without all of our dedicated, talented providers and staff, and the support of the community. All of Wisconsin should be proud to have access to some of the best pediatric care in the country.”

Children’s Wisconsin’s specialty rankings include:

Cancer

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Pulmonology

Nephrology

Urology

Diabetes & Endocrine

In addition to hospital locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Children’s Wisconsin includes more than 15 specialty outpatient clinics throughout Wisconsin.

The Best Children’s Hospital rankings started in 2007 to help families and kids find the best pediatric medical help available.

The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates; available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

