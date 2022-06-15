Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin ranked among best children’s hospitals

As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked...
As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and as #1 in Wisconsin in a report released Tuesday.

As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.

“At Children’s Wisconsin, we have built one of the most prestigious pediatric hospitals in the country and continue to provide an unmatched depth and breadth of care in our state,” Mike Gutzeit, MD, chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin, said. “We could not do what we do without all of our dedicated, talented providers and staff, and the support of the community. All of Wisconsin should be proud to have access to some of the best pediatric care in the country.”

Children’s Wisconsin’s specialty rankings include:

  • Cancer
  • Cardiology & Heart Surgery
  • Gastroenterology & GI Surgery
  • Neurology & Neurosurgery
  • Pulmonology
  • Nephrology
  • Urology
  • Diabetes & Endocrine

In addition to hospital locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Children’s Wisconsin includes more than 15 specialty outpatient clinics throughout Wisconsin.

The Best Children’s Hospital rankings started in 2007 to help families and kids find the best pediatric medical help available.

The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates; available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

Her role in the conspiracy involved receiving numerous packages of methamphetamine through the...
Sauk County woman sentenced for role in methamphetamine conspiracy
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Night to Remember celebrates at the Monona Terrace
Night to Remember celebrates at the Monona Terrace
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Red Cross, multiple counties offer places to stay cool as heat indices push past 100°