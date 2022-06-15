Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

Logan J. Gueths
Logan J. Gueths(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County investigators have identified the person who was found dead on the side of the road near Oregon last week and released his cause of death.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Logan Gueths. The medical examiner stated that its analysis determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.

The Sheriff’s office has determined that the incident happened around 9:30-9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. The man’s body was found by a truck driver the next day, around 5 p.m., June 8.

Evidence located by authorities indicates that the death may have involved a vehicle, which authorities reported last week was believed to be a 1996-2002 Chevrolet Express van. Sheriff’s office officials searched for witnesses of the crash and interviewed drivers of similar vehicles in Dane County.

Dane Co. officials say they have found the vehicle allegedly involved in the fatal crash and have identified the driver of it. The sheriff’s office stated it has interviewed the van’s driver, but did not indicate if any charges were filed. They also did not name the driver.

Details on how the crash occurred are still unclear.

The sheriff’s office thanked citizens who submitted tips to the investigation.

