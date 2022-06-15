Advertisement

Deputies find infant twins abandoned after Texas interstate crash, sheriff says

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Texas said the woman told responders her car had broken down and her two 6-month-old infant twins were still in the car.(Gray News, file)
By Jeff Awtrey and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said they found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their mother following a crash on I-20.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office, drivers on I-20 eastbound said overnight that a woman was running into traffic. A Department of Public Safety trooper found her about four miles away and said she appeared to be intoxicated.

A deputy arrived, and the woman was placed under arrest and in the back of a patrol vehicle. The woman then said her car had broken down and her two 6-month-old infant twins were still in the car.

Deputies and troopers searched the area, and the vehicle was found crashed on the south service road of I-20. The car had driven through the end of a road barricade and appeared to be totaled.

One infant child was found in the vehicle, and emergency medical services were called to care for them. A second infant was located after a nearly two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting.

While the woman was in the patrol car, she slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed through a small gap in the back cage and into the front of the car, according to the Facebook post. The woman, who has not yet been identified, is in custody.

No other information was provided on the condition of the children. The sheriff’s office said more information would be released later in the day.

