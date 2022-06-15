Advertisement

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin
generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.

“We had two semis that collided,” Allen said. “Why they collided we’re not sure yet … We have no details on what the possible cause is.”

No other injuries were reported, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. The road was still closed as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“Debris is still being picked up, and the fuel and oil that had leaked out of both vehicles still need to be cleaned up,” Allen said.

Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, said she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Union Grove is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Republicans launch ‘election integrity’ events in Wisconsin
Homeowners with private wells are responsible for testing their own water.
Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect
Head of Wisconsin parole agency quits at behest of governor
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen, right, steals second against Washington Nationals...
Nationals go deep, extend Brewers’ losing streak to 7 games