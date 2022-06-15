FIRST ALERT DAY - Heat and Humidity Plus a Threat of Severe Thunderstorms

Key Takeaways

FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - High heat and humidity - severe thunderstorms possible late

Lots of sunshine for the rest of the week

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive heat and humidity

High levels of heat and humidity will continue for another day. After record setting highs on Tuesday, we didn’t cool off much during the night. Early this morning temperatures were in the upper 70s and lower 80s with high humidity levels.

Out ahead of a cold front, mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening. This will trigger a line of showers and storms with severe weather looking more and more likely during this time frame. All types of severe weather remain possible. The storms will exit the area Wednesday night.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 79° ⛅ Partly Cloudy 0% 9 a.m. 84° ⛅ Partly Cloudy 0% 12 p.m. 88° 🌤 Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 91° ⛅ Partly Cloudy 10% 6 p.m. 89° ⛈ Scattered Storms 70%

The end of the week will be much nicer with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity and high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s. Father’s Day weekend looks more pleasant, although temperatures will start to climb on Sunday. There will be a few scattered clouds, but at this point we will keep the forecast dry.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

By Monday, a third First Alert Weather day will be in effect with highs back to the lower 90s and heat index values around 100. While the forecast is dry for now, we will keep an eye on storm potential moving in from the west.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.