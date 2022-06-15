Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY - Severe Storms Likely Tonight

The strongest storms could produce hail, high winds, and a few tornadoes.
Strong & severe storms appear likely Wednesday afternoon/evening.
Strong & severe storms appear likely Wednesday afternoon/evening.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong storms move across southern Wisconsin this evening
  • The strongest storms could contain high winds, hail & a few tornadoes
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive heat and humidity

Wednesday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong and severe storms appear likely across southern Wisconsin late this afternoon. The strongest storms could contain hail, high winds, and a few tornadoes. Meantime, high levels of heat & humidity continue across the region. Once the cold front & strong storms pass by, temperatures will drop into the lower 80s and mid 70s into the weekend. Stay up-to-date with NBC15 this evening as severe weather rolls in.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.87°Chance Storms90%
9 p.m.76°Chance Storms70%
12 a.m.70°Partly Cloudy20%
3 a.m.64°Mostly Clear0%
6 a.m.63°Mostly Sunny0%

Strong storms were forming out West - close to the Mississippi River as of Wednesday afternoon. A warm & humid airmass is in place across Wisconsin. These storms will tap into this air mass as they move farther East. Storms are expected to rapidly develop in conjunction with a nearing upper-level support. Initial storms may pose a greater tornado risk. Hi-res models show storms congealing into a line - which then poses a greater damaging wind threat. Storms move close to Western counties around 4 p.m. Storms may reach Madison around 6-7 p.m. Stay tuned to the radar as storms evolve.

Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the mid 80s on Thursday. Cooler & drier air will filter in by Friday/Saturday. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s/80s through Sunday. An upper-level ridge will keep rain out of the forecast.

However, southerly flow returns early next week. This will bring another blast of hot & humid air. Highs will reach into the 90s Monday/Tuesday. Heat Index values may reach 100°. Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days. We’ll watch for pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the day. A cold front may drop through Wisconsin mid-next week. This may bring a chance for a few showers & storms. Highs will settle in the mid 80s next Wednesday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
Shards of a roof fall onto vehicles parked along Wright St., in Madison, on Monday, June 13,...
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage

Latest News

High heat and strong to severe thunderstorms possible later today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - Heat and Humidity Plus a Threat of Severe Thunderstorms
Record Heat
Extreme Heat & Severe Weather Threat
High heat and strong to severe thunderstorms possible later today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - Heat and Humidity Plus a Threat of Severe Thunderstorms
3 Alert Days issued for hot and stormy weather
Active pattern ahead: storm chances and intense heat