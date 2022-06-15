FIRST ALERT DAY - Severe Storms Likely Tonight

Key Takeaways

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong storms move across southern Wisconsin this evening

The strongest storms could contain high winds, hail & a few tornadoes

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK - Excessive heat and humidity

Wednesday remains a First Alert Day at NBC15. Strong and severe storms appear likely across southern Wisconsin late this afternoon. The strongest storms could contain hail, high winds, and a few tornadoes. Meantime, high levels of heat & humidity continue across the region. Once the cold front & strong storms pass by, temperatures will drop into the lower 80s and mid 70s into the weekend. Stay up-to-date with NBC15 this evening as severe weather rolls in.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 87° Chance Storms 90% 9 p.m. 76° Chance Storms 70% 12 a.m. 70° Partly Cloudy 20% 3 a.m. 64° Mostly Clear 0% 6 a.m. 63° Mostly Sunny 0%

Strong storms were forming out West - close to the Mississippi River as of Wednesday afternoon. A warm & humid airmass is in place across Wisconsin. These storms will tap into this air mass as they move farther East. Storms are expected to rapidly develop in conjunction with a nearing upper-level support. Initial storms may pose a greater tornado risk. Hi-res models show storms congealing into a line - which then poses a greater damaging wind threat. Storms move close to Western counties around 4 p.m. Storms may reach Madison around 6-7 p.m. Stay tuned to the radar as storms evolve.

Once the front passes, temperatures will drop into the mid 80s on Thursday. Cooler & drier air will filter in by Friday/Saturday. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s/80s through Sunday. An upper-level ridge will keep rain out of the forecast.

However, southerly flow returns early next week. This will bring another blast of hot & humid air. Highs will reach into the 90s Monday/Tuesday. Heat Index values may reach 100°. Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days. We’ll watch for pop-up showers/storms in the heat of the day. A cold front may drop through Wisconsin mid-next week. This may bring a chance for a few showers & storms. Highs will settle in the mid 80s next Wednesday.

