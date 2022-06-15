Advertisement

Grandmother of suspect in Lily Peters killing asks for leniency

In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The...
In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The 8th grade suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is charged in the death of Lily Peters.(weau)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A family member of the 14-year-old suspect accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls is asking the court to show mercy.

In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The 8th grade suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is charged in the death of Lily Peters. He faces charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree sexual assault and 1st degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

In Wisconsin, a charge of 1st degree intentional homicide automatically places the case in adult court. The suspect’s grandmother asks for her grandson be sent to the Juvenile Detention Center so he can get mental health help.

The suspect’s attorney also filed a letter with the court asking the district attorney and law enforcement officers to stop talking to media while the case is active.

Lily Peters
Lily Peters(Chippewa Falls Police Dept.)

The next court date in this case is scheduled for June 24.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
Shards of a roof fall onto vehicles parked along Wright St., in Madison, on Monday, June 13,...
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage