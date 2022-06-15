How to prepare for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With severe weather looking likely tonight, it’s important to know what to do before, during and after the storms to keep you as safe as possible.

Before the storm is the time to make any preparations you need. That could be mean moving your yard furniture or putting your car into the garage. Make sure your phone is fully charged in case your lose power. This is also the time to stash flashlights, extra batteries, and phone chargers your storm shelter. It’s also a good idea to have something to protect your head like a sports helmet or pillow, and a pair of shoes in case damage occurs during the storm.

Prepare your yard, house and storm shelter before the storms begin. (WMTV NBC15)

Once the storms begin, it’s crucial that you stay up to date on what’s happening near your. The NBC15 First Alert Weather app is a great tool to help you keep an eye on the radar, and it will send you instant notifications when a warning is issued near you. it’s a good idea to have a few ways to get alerts, such as your phone, your TV, or a NOAA weather radio. Make sure your phone notification sound is turned on so you can react as quickly as possible.

If a warning is issued, you need to be able to go to your storm shelter as quickly as possible. The safest place to be is on the lowest level of your home in the most interior room. That could be a basement, laundry room, closet, bathroom or hallway.

Stay up to date the storms as they're happening, be sure to know where your safe place is. (WMTV NBC15)

Once the storms have passed, try to avoid areas of damage as much as possible. Stay clear of down powerlines, give emergency and utility response crews plenty of space to do their jobs. Never drive or walk through flooded areas as you never know the condition of the road beneath the water.

Stay clear of damage after the storms and never drive through flooded areas. (WMTV NBC15)

