Hundreds without power in SW Wisconsin

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe storms sweeping across southwestern Wisconsin that triggered reports of tornadoes across the region and spurred up to a half-dozen simultaneous tornado warning have also knocked out power for hundreds.

Alliant Energy has reported more than 1,100 of its customers in the Dodgeville area are without power as of 5 p.m. Southwest of there, near Platteville, over 500 customers don’t have electricity.

The line of damaging storms, which includes reports of significant hail, continues moving across southern Wisconsin.

