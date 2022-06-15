Advertisement

Madison College, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College raise big bucks for scholarships

Bill Huff (third from left) was joined by family, friends, and Southwest Tech staff to...
Bill Huff (third from left) was joined by family, friends, and Southwest Tech staff to celebrate his newly-funded endowment, the Bill Huff Family Scholarship. Pictured with Bill are Steve Huff (L), scholarships recipients Hailey Doyle and Dylan Tydrich; and Bill Huff, Jr.(Southwest Wisconsin Technical College)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scholarship funds for two southern Wisconsin colleges will help students further their education and worry less about the price tag.

On Monday, the Madison College Foundation announced that it had raised $1 million for the Scholars of Promise program, which helps eligible students with tuition, academic support and mentorship for up to six semesters.

Madison College will host a celebration at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodman South Campus, located at 2429 Perry Street, for the scholarship achievement.

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College was also recently gifted nearly $300,000 by William “Bill” Huff. The donation will kick off the Bill Huff Family Endowment Scholarship, which will provide ten, $1,000 scholarships to students.

“A lot of it comes from the fact that I didn’t have a lot to start with myself,” Huff said. “I was fortunate to have the G.I. Bill available when I got out of the service. I used that to get an education I knew I needed to be successful.”

To meet eligibility, students must show a financial need. Southwest Wisconsin Technical College also noted that graduates of Lancaster High School and Dubuque Senior High School are given preference.

Huff grew up in Dubuque, Iowa and Lancaster, Wisconsin, the school noted.

