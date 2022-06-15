Man hurt after motorcycle crash in La Crosse County

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a motorcycle crash in La Crosse County Tuesday.

According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle operated by 62-year-old William Towner was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 53 in the area of County Highway MH.

Investigation shows that a “possible medical condition” may have caused Towner to hit a guardrail, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle in the Town of Holland at 1:25 p.m.

Towner was taken to Gundersen Lutheran with serious injuries and was later taken to UW Health in Madison. Towner is reported to be in “stable condition” at this time. The incident is under investigation.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office were the Holmen Police Department, Wisconsin DNR, Holmen 1st Responders and Tri-State Ambulance.

