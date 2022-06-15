Advertisement

MG&E: Outages from Monday’s storms fall below 1,300

The company warns Wednesday storms could cause even more outages.
massive tree that fell on a home
massive tree that fell on a home(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric continues to clean up the damage caused by the severe weather that the swept through southern Wisconsin on Monday. A company statement indicated that approximately 1,600 of its customers remain without electricity. Already, though, crews have got the lights back on for over 23,000, or 95 percent, of them.

A check of its outage map two hours later shows even more progress, with the number of customers waiting to have their power restored dropping again, falling below 1,300. The crews will still be in the field Wednesday; however, impending storms predicted for the day could delay their efforts and MG&E already warned more outages could be coming.

Track the storms on the NBC15 News Interactive Radar
First Alert Day

“We understand this may cause frustration for our customers and we hope to be able to provide estimated times on our outage map later today,” the statement said, adding that another update would come later in the day. In the statement, the utility described Monday’s event as causing the most significant number of incidents it has seen in more than 30 years and called it “extremely rare in our territory.”

MG&E previously explained that crews prioritize large scale outages when conducting repairs. The ones caused by recent storms, on the other hand, were more targeted. That left workers in many cases needing to restore power on an individualized basis.

The process also caused MG&E to take down the estimated restore times from the outage map.

MGE is also warning people to stay clear of damaged areas and never approach a downed power line. If you see a downed line, you can notify MGE by calling 608-252-7111.

