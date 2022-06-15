Advertisement

MMSD lifts indoor mask-wearing requirement

(Pexels.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District is lifting its requirement on wearing masks indoors ahead of the start to the summer semester.

The district announced Wednesday that it would be modifying its COVID-19 safety protocol on masks to go from requiring them indoors to making them “highly recommended” starting Monday, June 20. This day marks the start of the summer semester.

MMSD will continue to encourage frequent handwashing, cleaning and staying home when people feel sick.

The district explained that as COVID-19 evolves over time, masks may be required again if conditions warrant it.

MMSD will continue to require mask-wearing indoors under these scenarios:

  • If someone is showing any symptoms of a respiratory illness, including a cough, congestion or runny nose.
  • If someone tests positive for COVID-19. They will first be required to isolate at home for a minimum of five days, but may return to school after that if their symptoms improve and they wear a mask.
  • If someone is identified as a close contact, they must wear a mask for as long as is determined through a district health screening test.

