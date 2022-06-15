No injuries following fire in Janesville home’s attic

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two adults and two children reported no injuries after Janesville Fire and Police units responded to an attic fire in a Janesville home Tuesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. June 14, JFD was dispatched to 1026 Milton Avenue for a reported attic fire. On their arrival, all occupants were already out of the home and uninjured.

JFD reported that there was light smoke coming out of the 2nd floor of the home. They were able to open up the ceiling of the two-story home, which revealed a small fire in the attic. The small fire was then quickly extinguished. The fire did not spread into any other areas of the home, according to JFD.

JFD was assisted by Alliant Energy at the scene, and The Red Cross is currently helping the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation and JFD estimates around $12,000 in damages.

