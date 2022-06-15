Advertisement

NWS: Tornadoes reported near Juneau, Richland Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six ongoing tornado warnings are in effect for multiple portions of southern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado warning is in effect for Adams County until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, including Grand Marsh and Brooks. Northern Marquette Co. is also under a tornado warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports from the National Weather Service- La Crosse indicate a tornado touched down in the Tomah area Wednesday afternoon.

Those in eastern Monroe County and the west side of Juneau County should take shelter, as officials warned after 4 p.m. that the tornado will be moving through toward Shennington.

The National Weather Service warned residents that “the tornado is rain wrapped,” meaning people may not see it approaching.

A crash reported by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday indicated that all eastbound lanes on I-90/I-94 at County Road N near Oakdale in Monroe County were shut down. The agency expected it would take about two hours for the crash to clear. Oakdale was one of the cities urged to take shelter as a reported tornado was heading toward it.

I-90/94 at County N/S of WIS 82
I-90/94 at County N/S of WIS 82(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Around 4:30 p.m., the NWS urged Juneau Co. residents in Mather, Sprague and Finley to take shelter from the path of a reported tornado.

A third tornado warning was issued around 4:40 p.m. and is set to last until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for Richland County. Richland Center residents should take shelter, NWS urged.

Tornado warnings for Sauk and Iowa County were added shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. This includes portion of Baraboo, Lake Delton and West Baraboo.

How to prepare for severe weather

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided tips for drivers in a tweet in case they are out on the road when a tornado forms. The agency told drivers not to try and outrun a tornado and also not to try and seek shelter under an overpass. Winds can be enhanced underneath an overpass and would not be a safe shelter, WisDOT stated.

The Dept. of Transportation also recommended that motorists drive safely, use a seatbelt and pull over to the nearest sturdy building. Anyone who sees debris should pull over, park and put their head below the windows.

Storms are expected to predict heavy winds, rain and hail Wednesday afternoon and evening.

