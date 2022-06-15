Pet of the Week: Meet Strawberry!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is around the corner, which is the perfect time to adopt a new puppy! Luckily, our NBC15 Pet of the Week is eagerly awaiting her next furever home!

This week’s Pet of the Week, Strawberry, is an 11-month-old Australian Shepherd Blue Heeler mix who originally came into the shelter as a stray and was adopted. She was returned because she was nipping at the children’s heels, which is normal Aussie behavior.

She will need a home that understands the herding breeds; but with some training and a loving family, Strawberry would make a great addition — so long as she is placed in a home with older children or adults.

Strawberry was very curious when she arrived Wednesday at the NBC15 newsroom and snuggled right up to NBC15′s Erin Sullivan in her TV debut.

Interested in adopting her? She is available at the Sauk County Humane Society!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.