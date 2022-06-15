Red Cross Cooling Centers help those without power escape the heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Red Cross is addressing the urgent needs of people across Dane County in the wake of Monday’s storm, setting up Cooling Centers at Madison College and Alliant Energy Center. The centers were open throughout the day Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday morning at 10, helping people without power escape the heat.

“I’m grateful for the Red Cross to let us stay here,” said Cris Banks, one of the many people at the Cooling Center at Madison College.

The Red Cross offers snacks and water at each location. When the Madison College location closes at 5:00 p.m., a shelter with 20 cots opens, giving people a cool place to sleep. According to Poweroutage.US, over 3,000 MG&E customers still have no power as of Tuesday night. Banks says the resource is crucial for her, her two kids and her two dogs with no end in sight.

“And they said we can’t give you a window, it could be an hour from now it could be tomorrow morning, or tomorrow night, we just can’t give an exact time, you know which is understandable they have several homes without power,” said Banks, who lost power at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

Other people lost power while crews were out working on down cables.

“I went to the store and came back, and the power was out,” said Lisa Raisbeck.

She is babysitting her grandson, J.J., while his parents are on their honeymoon. She lost power Tuesday morning, and with nowhere to go, the out-of-town grandmother headed over to the Cooling Center.

“I don’t know anybody from here, and I was really grateful,” said Raisbeck.

Other counties also hold Cooling Center locations, with a complete list here.

