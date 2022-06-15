Advertisement

Sauk County woman sentenced for role in methamphetamine conspiracy

Her role in the conspiracy involved receiving numerous packages of methamphetamine through the mail(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk County woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in federal prison for her role in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Tonia Greenwood, 45, of North Freedom, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Greenwood was charged in January 2021 in a multiple-count indictment with conspiring, along with Douglas Mack, Emily Mack and D’Angelo Lashore.

Her role in the conspiracy involved receiving numerous packages of methamphetamine through the mail from Douglas Mack in Arizona. Greenwood received these packages between January 2019 and May 2020.

Greenwood had packages sent to her own home, as well as to addresses of friends and neighbors who were unaware of the contents.

Some of the drugs were kept for her own use, and the rest were sold in and around Sauk County.

Siblings Douglas and Emily Mack also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy. They’re scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on July 13 and July 14, 2022, respectively.

Lashore pleaded guilty to attempting to possess methamphetamine for distribution and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

