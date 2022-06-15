Schwinn auctioning Pride-themed bikes for LGBTQ+ organization

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-headquartered bicycle company Schwinn is celebrating Pride Month by auctioning off two, one-of-a-kind bikes, that were designed by artists in the LGBTQ+ community.

The bikes are a part of Schwinn’s first ever Pride Artist Series for the month of June.

One of the bikes is a classic stingray, designed by Madison artist, Rae Senarighi. His design focuses on trans rights and reminding others to love themselves and lift others up.

Senarighi has worked with brands like Netflix, Nike and Glaad. He has gained recognition for his “You Are Loved” billboards, which have been seen in more than 200 locations across the U.S.

The other is an electric bike, designed by Portland artist, Lisa Congdon. Her design focuses on the love, diversity and joy within the LGBTQ+ community. Congdon has created art for Target, Google, Human Rights Campaign, and The United Nations.

All the proceeds from the online auction, which will wrap up at the end of June, will be donated to The Venture Out Project. The goal is $15,000 with more than $3,500 raised as of Wednesday.

That organization empowers LGBTQ+ youth and adults through outdoor adventure and physical activity.

