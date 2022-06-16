Advertisement

5 arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck near movie theater

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people were taken into custody after they allegedly fled from a rollover wreck in the western lanes of the Beltline on Madison’s west side.

According to a Madison Police Dept. update the individuals took off from crash scene, near the Mineral Point Road interchange, not far from the Marcus Point Cinema. The police department’s report indicated that they ran toward an area business.

Shortly after the 6 p.m. wreck, at least 18 police cruisers were seen patrolling the area around the theaters and blocking off the entrance. The MPD report, issued early Thursday morning, indicated that all five suspects had been rounded up.

A massive Madison Police Department presence at the Marcus Point Cinema. Not many details yet, but squad cars are surrounding the entire building.

Posted by Colton Molesky NBC15 on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

The report also noted that the silver sedan they were in had previously been reported stolen.

No information about the suspects or any allegations filed against them was released.

