Advertisement

Alliant Energy set to move forward on six solar projects

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant energy is posed to add nearly 414 megawatts of solar energy generation to Wisconsin’s energy grid after being cleared for construction on six new solar projects.

These newly approved projects are part of twelve utility-scale solar sites Alliant Energy is developing as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint. This blueprint looks to add about 1,100 megawatts of solar energy to Wisconsin’s grid.

“We are excited to break ground and begin construction on these solar projects as we accelerate toward a cleaner energy future. We expect our solar development plans to create hundreds of new construction jobs and deliver safe, reliable, affordable energy for years to come,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company.

The company is anticipating starting this summer with construction and look to finish this project by late 2023. They will be contracting with Burns & McDonnell and use craft labor from several local union halls.

As part of their Clean Energy Blueprint, Alliant Energy hopes that these twelve projects will create more than 2,000 local construction jobs, provide an estimated $130 million in local tax revenues over the next 30 years and help customers avoid more than $1.6 billion in long-term costs.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
Shards of a roof fall onto vehicles parked along Wright St., in Madison, on Monday, June 13,...
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage

Latest News

Roman Castle Italian Grill's roof tore off Wednesday during storms in Mauston.
Second round of severe storms reap damage in southern Wisconsin
Mauston hospital
SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes travel through Wisconsin
Mauston hospital
Wednesday Storm Pictures
Take a Vet Fishing
Community members gather to honor veterans at Take a Vet Fishing event