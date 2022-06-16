Alliant Energy set to move forward on six solar projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant energy is posed to add nearly 414 megawatts of solar energy generation to Wisconsin’s energy grid after being cleared for construction on six new solar projects.

These newly approved projects are part of twelve utility-scale solar sites Alliant Energy is developing as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint. This blueprint looks to add about 1,100 megawatts of solar energy to Wisconsin’s grid.

“We are excited to break ground and begin construction on these solar projects as we accelerate toward a cleaner energy future. We expect our solar development plans to create hundreds of new construction jobs and deliver safe, reliable, affordable energy for years to come,” said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company.

The company is anticipating starting this summer with construction and look to finish this project by late 2023. They will be contracting with Burns & McDonnell and use craft labor from several local union halls.

As part of their Clean Energy Blueprint, Alliant Energy hopes that these twelve projects will create more than 2,000 local construction jobs, provide an estimated $130 million in local tax revenues over the next 30 years and help customers avoid more than $1.6 billion in long-term costs.

