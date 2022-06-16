Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend; Heat & humidity back Next Week

Heat index values will rise to near 100° next Monday/Tuesday.
The weekend forecast calls for sunshine & comfortable temperatures!
The weekend forecast calls for sunshine & comfortable temperatures!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • FIRST ALERT DAYS -- Monday & Tuesday for dangerous heat/humidity
  • Heat Index values could climb to or over 100°F
  • Meanwhile, high-pressure will keep the weekend cooler & calmer

Calm conditions have settled in after a busy Wednesday evening across southern Wisconsin. The cold front has moved past the area - ushering in cooler & drier air. We haven’t felt the full effect of the new air mass - as highs have climbed into the mid/upper 80s today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Highs will settle into the lower 80s on Friday afternoon.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.83°☀Sunny0%
9 p.m.74°🌕Clear0%
12 a.m.67°🌕Clear0%
3 a.m.63°🌕Clear0%
6 a.m.61°☀Sunny0%

The weekend looks fantastic - with highs remaining in the mid 70s - lower 80s. Dew points will drop to comfortable levels during the weekend as well. Heat & humidity moves back into the region on Monday/Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower - mid 90s. Heat Index values will reach the century mark or even higher. Monday & Tuesday remain First Alert Days. As of now, rain chances remain low throughout the entire 7-day forecast. Outside of a spotty pop-up shower, the best chance for rain appears to be late Tuesday night into Wednesday along a cold front. We’ll keep an eye on it!

