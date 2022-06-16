Beautiful Weekend; Heat & humidity back Next Week
Heat index values will rise to near 100° next Monday/Tuesday.
Key Takeaways
- FIRST ALERT DAYS -- Monday & Tuesday for dangerous heat/humidity
- Heat Index values could climb to or over 100°F
- Meanwhile, high-pressure will keep the weekend cooler & calmer
Calm conditions have settled in after a busy Wednesday evening across southern Wisconsin. The cold front has moved past the area - ushering in cooler & drier air. We haven’t felt the full effect of the new air mass - as highs have climbed into the mid/upper 80s today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Highs will settle into the lower 80s on Friday afternoon.
|Temp
|Conditions
|Precipitation
|6 p.m.
|83°
|☀Sunny
|0%
|9 p.m.
|74°
|🌕Clear
|0%
|12 a.m.
|67°
|🌕Clear
|0%
|3 a.m.
|63°
|🌕Clear
|0%
|6 a.m.
|61°
|☀Sunny
|0%
The weekend looks fantastic - with highs remaining in the mid 70s - lower 80s. Dew points will drop to comfortable levels during the weekend as well. Heat & humidity moves back into the region on Monday/Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower - mid 90s. Heat Index values will reach the century mark or even higher. Monday & Tuesday remain First Alert Days. As of now, rain chances remain low throughout the entire 7-day forecast. Outside of a spotty pop-up shower, the best chance for rain appears to be late Tuesday night into Wednesday along a cold front. We’ll keep an eye on it!
Download the First Alert Weather App
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.