Beautiful Weekend; Heat & humidity back Next Week

Key Takeaways

FIRST ALERT DAYS -- Monday & Tuesday for dangerous heat/humidity

Heat Index values could climb to or over 100°F

Meanwhile, high-pressure will keep the weekend cooler & calmer

Calm conditions have settled in after a busy Wednesday evening across southern Wisconsin. The cold front has moved past the area - ushering in cooler & drier air. We haven’t felt the full effect of the new air mass - as highs have climbed into the mid/upper 80s today. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Highs will settle into the lower 80s on Friday afternoon.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 83° ☀Sunny 0% 9 p.m. 74° 🌕Clear 0% 12 a.m. 67° 🌕Clear 0% 3 a.m. 63° 🌕Clear 0% 6 a.m. 61° ☀Sunny 0%

The weekend looks fantastic - with highs remaining in the mid 70s - lower 80s. Dew points will drop to comfortable levels during the weekend as well. Heat & humidity moves back into the region on Monday/Tuesday. Highs will climb into the lower - mid 90s. Heat Index values will reach the century mark or even higher. Monday & Tuesday remain First Alert Days. As of now, rain chances remain low throughout the entire 7-day forecast. Outside of a spotty pop-up shower, the best chance for rain appears to be late Tuesday night into Wednesday along a cold front. We’ll keep an eye on it!

