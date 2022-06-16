Chipotle tests new Mexican Cauliflower Rice in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday, Chipotle announced that it will be testing its new menu item, Mexican Cauliflower Rice, here in Wisconsin.

Only 60 locations were chosen to be participating in this test between the three states chosen; Arizona, California and Wisconsin.

The new item is being described as being made with freshly grilled cauliflower rice, seasoned with the savory spices of Mexican rice, according to Chipotle. They also say that it is Keto, Vegan, Vegetarian, Paleo and made with grain-free ingredients.

“After the success of our Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year, we are eager to test a second plant-powered start for any go to order,” said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary. “Our guests crave real, plant-based options so we developed a new flavor packed recipe that aligns with our Food with Integrity standards.”

Mexican Cauliflower Rice will only be in these select locations for a limited amount of time.

