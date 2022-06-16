Advertisement

Critically-endangered orangutan born at Henry Vilas Zoo

A critically endangered Bornean Orangutan was born at the Henry Vilas Zoo, in Madison,...
A critically endangered Bornean Orangutan was born at the Henry Vilas Zoo, in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, June 11, 2022.(Henry Vilas Zoo via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan. The proud mother Chelsea gave birth to her newborn on Saturday and has been doting on her baby ever since.

“Chelsea has been doing such a good job of taking care of her baby, we don’t even know the baby’s sex yet!” the zoo staff wrote in a Facebook post. It explained the infant is still very tiny, likely around three pounds and the little orangutan will be dependent on mom for the next few years.

For now, Chelsea and the child are spending their time bonding with each other, and the zoo says they are doing well. In the wild, a mother and child orangutan would stay together for seven or eight years before the kid would venture out into the world on its own, the zoo added, noting that they have one of the longest childhoods in the animal kingdom.

Those long childhoods also come with the slowest reproductive rates in any mammal. The zoo pointed out that she gave birth a bouncing baby boy named Bob in 2006. Bob has now gone to live at the Oregon Zoo and became the father to a little girl.

So, not only is Chelsea a new mom, she’s a new grandma too!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
5 arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck near movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: Power outages could last until Wednesday for some customers
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

Latest News

Storm damage reported in Monroe Co. on June 15, 2022.
Nearly two dozen emergency management office in Wisconsin activated Wednesday
Veteran suicide prevention event on June 22
Roman Castle Italian Grill's roof tore off Wednesday during storms in Mauston.
Mauston community comes together after storms
Reports of tornado in Monroe County near Tomah.
Sheriff: Most roadways passable; volunteers offer to help